Sean McVay Gives Encouraging Quote for Kyren Williams' Fantasy Drafters
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back on offense in the 2025 NFL season. Following a disappointing year, due to injuries and quarterback Matthew Stafford showing his age, their attack could look a lot different now.
The biggest change will be replacing wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson with former Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams. With his presence next to Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, the Rams' passing game should be significantly better this season, especially in the red zone.
Like last year, though, Head Coach Sean McVay should lean heavily on his ground attack again, with lead back Kyren Williams leading the way. He's been one of the most lethal rushers in the NFL over the past two years, including leading the league in yards per game in 2023. He's already a top fantasy football target for the 2025 season, but a recent quote from McVay could have him moving up draft boards.
Sean McVay expects Kyren Williams to be much more involved in the Rams' passing game
In the 2024 NFL season, Kyren Williams had another elite fantasy campaign for the Los Angeles Rams. He averaged 17 full-PPR points per week, which placed him at seventh among all running backs.
He was able to do so despite being a relative non-factor as a receiver. In 2024, he only averaged 2.1 receptions for 11.4 yards per game. This season, his ceiling could be raised significantly, especially in PPR leagues. Head Coach Sean McVay expects him to do a lot more damage in the passing game in 2025:
"I think there's a possibility of [Kyren Williams being used more as a receiver]. I think those are always things you're looking to try to evolve and adapt and do a better job of as a coach for these players. I don't think he's limited in some of the things that we can take advantage of. Certainly, the pass game is something that comes to mind. He's shown that he's capable of that when he's been given his opportunities. We probably have to do a better job of being able to find them for him, especially me."
McVay has proven to be one of the most creative schematic designers and play-callers in the NFL. If he wants to use Kyren Williams more in the passing game, and if the running back is capable of doing so, there's no reason why he can't be a force as a receiver, too. If so, he could become the best fantasy scorer in all of football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis