Why Rams Have Clear Edge Over Hated Rivals
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on a stacked NFC West but while the Rams make strides towards the Super Bowl, two of their mid-table rivals are attempting to make strides of their own.
Seattle Seahawks
Orr ranks the Seahawks as the 15th-best team in the NFL entering the 2025 season.
"I cannot stop moving the Seahawks up every list or tiered ranking that I’ve done this offseason," stated Orr. "While this technically has the team on the lip of playoff contention, I have a feeling that Seattle will be our true “surprise” of 2025, if you can count a team as such after winning 10 games in 2024. We liked Sam Darnold with Justin Jefferson. We might like him just as much with a run game, unlike what Seattle has seen in years."
Darnold looked good in limited preseason action as it seems he's being placed in an offense that is once again tailored to his game. That happened last season and he was an MVP candidate. While Darnold's production should decrease due to the Seahawks run first approach, they have one of the best defensive schemes in the NFL with some of the most turnover-inducing designs ever seen.
The Seahawks are not to be taken lightly.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals, ranked 18th, appear to be on the verge of a breakthrough.
"If we followed a model of linear progress, this would be the season the Cardinals make the playoffs," stated Orr. "Arizona has transitioned from a bad defense and feisty offense, to a middle-of-the-pack defense and fringe top-10 offense. With no significant departures and the growth of certain young offensive players, this should be a team that firmly plants its flag among the rest of the very competitive NFC West."
The Cardinals should in theory do exactly what Orr says. Improved offensive system that should see Trey McBride continue to be one of the best tight ends in football while Marvin Harrison Jr is believed to have taken that big step in development.
They loaded up on defense, bringing in Josh Sweat and bringing home Calais Campbell while adding both Walter Nolen and Will Johnson in the draft.
The thing though is that they're still the Cardinals and in Kyler Murray's six years as starting quarterback, the team has blown it at the end in all seven years to various degrees. What is different about this season, and if there is a difference, will they finally be able to overcome the Rams?
