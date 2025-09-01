Fantasy Drafters Warned to Avoid Former Rams Star in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most fruitful fantasy football teams in recent NFL history. Even in a down year last season, they still had two stars top the scoring leaderboards in running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Puka Nacua. They're hoping to field several high-level scorers again in 2025.
It's certainly not impossible. Williams and Nacua are expected to have strong seasons yet again for LA. With Davante Adams coming in to form a new elite receiving duo for the Rams, they could have two top-tier fantasy wideouts this year, if Matthew Stafford can stay healthy, of course.
Adams represents a stark upgrade over Cooper Kupp at this point in their careers. He's been significantly more durable and productive in his later years. However, Kupp is setting out to prove that he can still be a high-level weapon despite his age and mileage for the Seattle Seahawks.
Drafters warned to fade Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp had the greatest PPR fantasy season of all time for the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021. That historic performance took a toll on him, though, as he's been unable to stay healthy throughout an entire campaign since then. He's been less and less productive, even when he is available, over the last three years.
Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks are hoping he can buck that trend in 2025. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke doesn't have high hopes that he'll be able to do so:
"The soon-to-be 32-year-old's numbers notably declined in several areas last season. His single-coverage open-target rate decreased, resulting in more of his targets being contested. He avoided tackles less frequently. His PFF receiving grade has dropped over the past two seasons, and his NGS tracking top speeds have also been down compared to earlier in his career."
"The Rams released Kupp after the 2024 season, opting to eat $22 million in dead cap money. Los Angeles’ desire to move on from him despite the dead cap, his history with the team and his character says a lot about what the front office perceives his quality of play to be at this point."
Jahnke also has concerns over Seattle and Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak's expected usage for Kupp:
"This means Smith-Njigba and Kupp will play out wide more than usual. If Seattle uses three-wide receiver sets only 50% of the time and the two split the slot snaps evenly, both could line up in the slot for roughly 25% of their snaps. Kupp’s yards-per-route-run figure has been lower out wide compared to the slot, which could lead to a decrease in his per-route production."
Fantasy players are already plenty wary of Kupp's production after his three-year downturn. PFF has him going in the eighth round of drafts. Still, that could be way too high for a wide receiver who can't seem to stay on the field and could be in an offense that doesn't serve his greatest strengths. No one will ever forget Kupp's 2021 season for the Rams, though.
