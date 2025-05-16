Rams Matchup Among Most Interesting Games of the Season
The Los Angeles Rams will once again take a trip across the pond in what promises to be a star-studded matchup in the franchise's return to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2019.
In the matchup that Sports Illustrated' Conor Orr listed as one of the NFL's most interesting games, Sean McVay and Les Snead take on their other versions of themselves in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Liam Coen and James Gladstone.
Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams (London, U.K.)
"Teams lobby for certain bye weeks each year, especially those that have an international date on the schedule," said Orr, "The Jaguars not only have the league’s deepest international ties but the NFL’s first modern two-way player in Travis Hunter. This makes the allotment of Jacksonville’s bye at Week 8—following their one trip to London—all the more noteworthy a date on the calendar. When this game rolls around, how is Hunter looking?"
"How many snaps is he playing on either side of the ball? Did the Jaguars lobby for an earlier or later bye week, when in years past they’ve asked not to have the bye week immediately after a trip abroad? Will he play more snaps on his nondominant side of the ball while in London? This team is incredibly invested in the success of Hunter, taking him and presenting him to a coaching staff completely composed of first-timers (first-time head coach, first-time defensive coordinator, first-time offensive coordinator). Along with a first-time general manager, all these dynamics are going to have to be ironed out and sharpened by the time Jacksonville kicks off against the Rams."
In 2024, Liam Coen helped former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield record not only his best season ever, he recorded stats many people thought he'd never achieve, and that was with stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin missing significant time due to injury.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was once believed to have the potential to become the best quarterback in the NFL, so the Rams will have be careful as Coen could unlock Lawrence with Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr, and Travis Etienne flanking him.
For the Rams, the last time they played in London, Jared Goff went for 17/31 for 372 yards and two touchdowns and Cooper Kupp had seven receptions for 220 yards for one touchdowns.
Thus, this matchup promises to be an offensive shootout.
Find us today on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Check us out on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE