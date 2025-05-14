Rams vs. Buccaneers One of Top Games For 2025
Baker Mayfield was meant to be a Sean McVay quarterback. He combines a wild bunch of attributes that typically should produce a heavy interception-throwing product that doesn’t make it past college.
Instead, Mayfield turns into one of the hardest quarterbacks to defeat in the NFL. He does so many things that make you question if reality is real.
Yes, sometimes he goes a little too hard, sometimes he does a bit too much. Sometimes he doesn’t get done what he needs to get done.
You what he also does. Win. He took the Browns to the playoffs, which should say enough if he didn’t also own the Browns' only playoff victory this millennium.
He’s won the NFC South for two straight seasons, and he has a playoff win with Tampa Bay.
With new weapons phasing out the old ones, Mayfield is ready. Thus, Pro Football Network named the Buccaneers versus the Rams as the 18th-best game on the 2025 schedule.
"It’s easy to forget now, but Baker Mayfield’s career resurgence quietly started during his half-season stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022." Wrote PFN. "Mayfield was traded away from Cleveland after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, then released in December of 2022 after a miserable seven-game stint with the Carolina Panthers."
"Mayfield started four games for an injury-depleted Rams team at the end of the 2022 season and acquitted himself well. Two days after joining the Rams, Mayfield led a memorable Thursday Night Football comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That gave him an opportunity to start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where his career has since blossomed."
It should be an emotional moment for Mayfield as he returns to SoFi Stadium to face the Rams since his stint on the team, a stint that changed the trajectory of his career.
Mayfield credits Sean McVay for being one of the few coaches to truly believe in him and former McVay assistant Liam Coen took Mayfield to career highs in 2024.
The Buccaneers have an interesting defense led by a brilliant mind in Todd Bowles. This game promises to have drama, flair, and emotion. It could be one of the best games on the season.
