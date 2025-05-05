Rams Promote Tourism to Hawaii
Back in 2019, the Rams began their first major venture into the Pacific, playing a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at the historic Aloha Stadium, located in Halawa, Hawaii.
Fast forward to 2025, and the Rams are the major financial players in the Pacific, holding international marketing rights in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan (only team in South Korea and Japan), and Mexico.
The Rams also possess the most popular and marketable polynesian superstar in the NFL, Puka Nacua, leading to a greater hold over the region.
The Rams will be playing a game in Australia in 2026.
In efforts to maintain positive relations with the heart of the Pacific, Rams President Kevin Demoff and Hawaii's Governor Josh Green, M. D., announced a new partnership between the state and franchise for the Rams to assist the Hawaii Tourism Authority to promote tourism.
Tourism remains the number one industry in Hawaii, with many of the island's lifeblood coming directly from the state's hospitality services. The partnership is with an emphasis on the island of Maui, where a massive fire devastated the city of Lahaina.
"The event will include the team announcing their plans to bring minicamp to Maui in 2025." According to the Rams' press release. "Mauicamp Powered by the Hawaii Tourism Authority will take place from Monday, June 16 – Thursday, June 19. On Tuesday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 18, the Rams will host on-field team activities that will feature players in workout gear at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku and the team will host events to uplift the community throughout the week. "
This action continues a series of philanthropic works by the Rams as owner Stan Kroenke also pledged money to help in the Los Angeles Wildfire recovery efforts.
The Rams may look to return to Hawaii when the New Aloha Stadium project is finished, as the old Aloha Stadium has been condemned.
In the meantime, they storm towards Australia.
The game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the first in a multi-year agreement to set a foothold in the untouched market.
“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.
“Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market. This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”
