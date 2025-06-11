Five Observations From the Rams' Week Three of OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams continued in their offseason program on Tuesday with several players making statements as Les Snead and Sean McVay look to find the best 53 players on their current roster. Here's five observations from Rams OTAs.
1. Davante Adams is lethal
Adams was the man amongst men at OTAs. He dazzled as he dissected defense after defense. His abilities as a receiver speak for itself, but being a master at the craft of pass catching is one part of Adams' excellence. His length is such a dominating weapon of its own that when combined, Adams and Stafford are able to link up at any moment.
2. Aubrey Pleasant is head coaching material
After witnessing Pleasant coach, it's clear why he's the assistant head coach. It's actually shocking he didn't get a defensive coordinator job despite being interviewed this offseason, as he combines his motivating and teaching skills to leave an impact.
Perhaps players may feel different, but I have yet to hear of one player who doesn't enjoy playing for Pleasant. Perhaps those players exist, but with smiles and positive attitudes being poured into efficient competition, Pleasant's impact is felt.
3. The defense looks good
With all this talk of offense, one might believe the defense is in bad shape. That couldn't be further from the truth. Keep in mind, this is flag football and low low-contact simulation. The quarterback doesn't get touched and throws the ball, even if simulated to be sacked.
The defense is where they're supposed to be, they're making plays, and once again, they're operating against two of the best wide receivers in the NFL with no pass rush.
4. Kam Kinchens is playing free of fear
Kinchens looks to improve on what was a strong rookie year. He recorded an absolutely ridiculous one-handed interception while guarding Terrance Ferguson like a glove. Kinchens is playing free, he's loose, and don't be surprised to see him have a breakout season.
5. There's joy in the air
As this is my first year on the beat, I don't know yet if this has always been the norm. People have commented that it's always been a positive environment under Sean McVay but when the team gets together for eleven on eleven competetion, there's true joy in the air.
They look like a college team, filled with the enthusiasm of youth and endless ambitions.
"This game is supposed to be a kid's game and us just having a good time, a fun time out there together," stated Davante Adams. "For it to kind of feel like Pop Warner, high school, college ball all over again, that’s exactly what this team feels like in the best way possible. It feels like a college-type of camaraderie. I don't think I've seen a linebacker and a punter talking as much as I have since I've been here, or the kicker and quarterbacks, or whoever it is.
"There's just so much crossover. Even within myself, I found that it took a little more time for me to get integrated into the Jets team than it did getting here. I knew a lot more of the guys on this team even. So it kind of just depends, and a lot of that probably had to do with me going halfway through the season. It wasn’t this time of year where we had as much time together to be away from ball as well. It’s always going to be different, but I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building. Everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building, and I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE