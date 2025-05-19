The Rams Have a Target on Their Backs This Season
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the league's best rosters and have several noteworthy opponents on their schedule. Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports believes several teams have their respective matchups against the Rams circled on their calendars.
"It’s hard not to be excited for the debut of Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick and the quarterback expected to save the Titans franchise. His unveiling will come in Week 1 in Denver — hardly the easiest place to play — but he gets his debut in front of the home fans in Nashville here against the high-powered Rams in Week 2. It won’t be an easy matchup, but the Titans fans are just looking for positive signs," Vacchiano said.
The Rams faced the Philadelphia Eagles twice last season, once in the regular season and once in the postseason. The Eagles beat the Rams in the regular season and beat them again in their more competitive, snow-filled playoff matchup. However, things could have turned out differently.
"There are so many to choose from: a Super Bowl rematch, an NFC title game rematch, an opener against a team that thinks they could’ve won the NFC East last year. Plus big games against the Lions, Packers, and Bills. But this stands out for the same reason it does for their opponent — the Rams’ belief that they would have beaten the champs in the divisional round if only the weather had been nicer. It’s nice of the NFL schedule-makers to give the two teams a chance to settle their differences in the warmest part of the season. The Rams just have to hope it doesn’t rain," Vacchiano said.
After a short-handed San Francisco 49ers nearly beat the Rams in a game the Rams could not afford to lose last regular season, Vacchiano believes San Francisco has even more reason to look forward to their already highly competitive matchups against the Rams this season.
"The 49ers fell apart last year, and nowhere was that collapse more apparent than in their own division. They went 1-5 against the NFC West last season, including losing twice to the division-champion Rams. Knocking the Rams off in L.A. early in the season would be a great way to announce that they’re back and ready to at least try and reclaim their title," Vacchiano said.
