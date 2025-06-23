Several Notable Rams Excluded from All-Century Team
The Los Angeles Rams had several notable names excluded from ESPN's Aaron Schatz
and Seth Walder 53 man roster of the best players over the past 25 years.
In their All-Quarter Century NFL team, the only true Rams player listed was Aaron Donald. Wade Phillips was named defensive coordinator.
While these lists are subjective, it's hard to justify the exclusions of Steven Jackson, Jalen Ramsey, Davante Adams, and Von Miller from the list, while adding some of the other players on the team.
Chiefs legend Priest Holmes made the list over Jackson.
"Yes, Holmes is our RB1 over anyone else," wrote Schatz. "Think back to the turn of the century, when Holmes emerged from the Baltimore bench to drive the powerful offense of the Dick Vermeil Chiefs, using a dynamic combination of rushing and receiving skills."
"Other running backs might have had longer peaks, but none of them can match the three-year period that Holmes had from 2001 to 2003. In the advanced DYAR metrics for total value, these seasons rank 15th, second and third among all running back seasons since 1978, respectively."
Holmes' resume since 2000: 9,256 all-purpose yards, 85 all-purpose TDs, one-time Super Bowl champion, one-time OPOY, three-time All-Pro.
Jackson's: Over 15,000 all-purpose yards, 78 total touchdowns, two-time All-Pro.
Jackson did more with less.
Davante Adams was excluded for Marvin Harrison Sr, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Justin Jefferson. That's a tough list to crack, but Adams and his 11,000+ receiving yards didn't even get an honorable mention, unlike Antonio Brown and Andre Johnson.
While Von Miller was a member of the Rams for only a few months, his legacy and work to win Super Bowl LVI make him a beloved player for the franchise. Miller has 129.5 regular-season sacks, 10.5 playoff sacks in 11 career starts, and was one of the most feared players in the NFL. He was not mentioned at all.
Jalen Ramsey was named to the practice squad, and while it's tough to break into the cornerback room, Ramsey was dominant from the moment he began his career until today.
In his ten years in Arizona, Patrick Peterson was dominant, but once he left the desert, he was terrible. In Ramsey's ten years in the NFL, he's always been that dude and was that guy for three different franchises.
The offensive coordinator was Kyle Shanahan and not Sean McVay, something that Rams fans are sure to accept.
So what does this all mean? We need football back.
