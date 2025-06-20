Will AFC Foe Poach Rams' Target Jalen Ramsey?
Former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey may have soft launched the announcement of his new NFL home through meticulous social media moves that either serve as misdirection to point the direction he's heading in.
The Super Bowl LVI champion is set to depart the Miami Dolphins organization after both sides mutually agreed to part ways, as Ramsey was recently photographed in Los Angeles, working out at UCLA's and USC's football facilities, even spending time with the son of Eric Weddle.
Ramsey recently started following several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Instagram as his following list includes the likes of Cam Heyward, DeShon Elliott, D.K. Metcalf, Joey Porter Jr, Darius Slay, and others currently located in the Steel City.
It should also be noted that Metcalf recently liked a post of Ramsey's workout at UCLA. While Ramsey has used social media in the past to drum up noise about himself, the Steelers made an interesting roster move, releasing running back Jonathan Ward on Thursday, as reported by Nick Farabaugh.
These series of social media moves follows recent statements made at Rams minicamp on Tuesday after Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed reporters regarding questions involving Jalen Ramsey.
With Ramsey and the Dolphins having agreed to part ways, the Rams made several inquiries into re-acquiring the Super Bowl champion throughout the offseason, most notably during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, things have been silent since then.
"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said on Tuesday. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."
McVay has continually maintained the position since OTAs that the Rams are interested; they're not shutting any doors, but clear obstacles exist preventing a deal, and the Rams are okay walking away at any time.
With training camp just over a month away, Ramsey likely wants to have his next NFL home finalized sooner rather than later, and with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, perhaps Ramsey sees potential in Pittsburgh. It's at the very least something to watch.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on Ramsey and more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE