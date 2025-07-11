Rams' Davante Adams Gives LeBron James Scouting Report
Davante Adams has spent his break between minicamp and training camp having fun and taking things easy, recently making an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show from a Lake Tahoe golf course to speak about his football journey.
As Patrick and Adams got into life in Los Angeles, Patrick asked Adams about celebrities Adams has met. Adams spoke about meeting LeBron James and how star-struck he was upon seeing the basketball legend.
After Adams spoke about his time with James, Patrick asked Adams about James' NFL potential, considering he's one of the best athletes of all time.
Adams didn't hold back the praise, stating James had all-time great potential.
“He would have been one of the best receivers/tight ends of all time without missing a beat," stated Adams. "No question. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen him play football.”
Adams did throw a joke into their, alluding to the current softness perceived in the NBA.
“LeBron doesn’t help his case by the way he acts on the court,” joked Adams.
Here's the thing, Adams is right.
James only acts the way he does now is due to the NBA turning into a league where flopping wins. Flops lead to free throws. Free throws are uncontested opportunities at points, so more opportunities mean more points and more points mean more wins, and thus players are fighting and flopping for calls, and the league is allowing it.
Young LeBron James, the player that was battling and beating the Bad Boy Pistons, the James that single-handedly pulled the Cleveland Cavaliers out of obscurity, the James that the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors needed to form Big 3s to defeat, that James was a physical nightmare for opponents, especially when the refs would let players play.
James was one of the best high school receivers in the state of Ohio during his sophomore and junior seasons, drawing interest from Ohio State and Notre Dame before retiring from the sport after his junior year due to his newfound fame as the best high school basketball player in the country.
James was even courted by NFL teams during the 2011 lockout, so the opportunity was there. James was just better at basketball, and the sport makes players more money and is less physically taxing.
