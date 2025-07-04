Is Rams Receiver Destined for Cooper Kupp Level Performance?
The NFL is not talking enough about Davante Adams. Since signing with the Rams, Adams has gone under the radar compared to other big-time receiver acquisitions.
After watching and listening to Adams, the crafty veteran may be due for his best season yet, and in the same way the addition of Matthew Stafford saw Cooper Kupp win the triple crown, Adams is in position to challenge for the same award.
Ja'Marr Chase just won the award last season so it's possible and there's a reality brewing where Adams may replace Puka Nacua as the Rams' main receiver.
While the offense does have many elements running through Nacua if not the whole thing, Stafford is known for free balling and throwing to whoever he feels like it and with Adams having a bigger frame and length than most of the Rams' wide receivers in the McVay era, Stafford may have the same confidence in Adams he once had in Calvin Johnson.
"Well, the main thing is, based off a coverage we had today, he doesn't care what that coverage says, stated Adams at OTAs. "If they're not playing that coverage right, you might still get the ball. So everybody at all times has got to make sure... it's never just for the love of the game. I'm sure everybody's heard of those routes where you’re kind of designed to clear out or maybe, based on a certain coverage, you'll be eliminated. That isn’t how he rolls. You've got to be a dog to do that."
Stafford and Johnson are tight, like blood-brothers tight. Stafford is a player who needs to have complete trust in his teammates, like trust enough with his family's life trust. He's literally the godfather to Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola. Raiola's father Dominic was Stafford's center in Detroit.
Adams and Stafford are building that trust.
"Well, I won't give you too much on that because I mean, we do talk a lot, and I think it's important to have a good connection—especially me getting here, trying to get on the same page with him. He does such a good job of communicating when I'm out there on the field as I’m going to the line on certain things. Maybe it’s something that we talked about, or maybe he wants to test it and see how I’ll run it, and whatever—and then we talk as I come back to the huddle or whatever it is. I called him—we talked last night about a clip that I saw. I gave him a call because there was one where I feel like I could have made a different decision. Just the way he talks in that situation just reaffirms that anytime I have a choice or anything like that, he trusts me to make the decision."
Some quarterbacks barely talk to their receivers; these two are calling each other at their homes. Stafford is going to give Adams his fair share of opportunities, so the question is are you willing to be on a healthy and happy Adams? I would.
Greatness awaits.
