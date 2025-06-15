Will Davante Adams or Puka Nacua Have the Better Season?
The Los Angeles Rams quickly and efficiently improved their group of wide receivers this offseason, primarily by adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. His addition to the team should help make the Rams a more explosive offense.
Creating a more explosive offense is what Rams Head Coach Sean McVay aimed to accomplish this offseason, and Rams General Manager Les Snead helped make that happen. Los Angeles made several changes to improve their roster this offseason.
Although the Rams parted ways with veteran receiver Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua remains and is primed to take the next step. Adams joining the Rams should open things up for other Rams wide receivers but the overall talent of the unit should allow Adams to succeed as well.
However, while both should succeed, who will succeed more?
Last year's stats are irrelevant, as Adams played for two different teams after forcing his way out of Las Vegas. Nacua missed time last season with injuries and will see much different defenses this season with Adams on board than he has since the Rams drafted him.
Adams has appreciated what he has seen from Nacua so far.
“I got a lot of respect for his game. His approach is exactly what a young guy in this league should have. With a veteran coming in, it makes it more fun and easier for me to share the secrets, tools, and nuances that go into wide receiver play. He’s eager to learn, which makes it fun too," Adams said.
The respect is mutual, as Nacua noted his appreciation for Adams' game as well. Adams has been one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League over the last decade.
“I think lateral quickness has been something that's been huge for me. At the line of screaming I feel like I love the physicality but there also is, especially when watching Davante, there is an art form of being elusive at the line of scrimmage with less contact and being a little bit more efficient instead of having to run through guys and just rely on the strength that I feel like I have at the line of scrimmage. So I think that's been something and it's given me confidence to put my foot in the ground while running some of these effort routes and breaking away from defenders and just the confidence in being able to put my foot in the ground," Nacua said.
Adams will likely lead the two in receiving this upcoming season, and likely in targets as well. However, Nacua's numbers should improve as defenses will now build their gameplans around Adams. This should open things up for Nacua and others.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!