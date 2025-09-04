WATCH: Rams Davante Adams 2025 Week One Wednesday Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered week one preparations as they look to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. Before the team resumed practice, the Rams held press conferences for reporters with Sean McVay taking the podium first.
Watch Davante Adams Press Conference Below
On Monday, the Rams held a virtual press conference with McVay. Here's what he had to say.
Q: How would you describe Puka Nacua and Davante Adams operating in the same offense?
“I think they're two great players. It’s really about how we come together as a team. We've talked a lot about what Puka has been able to do his first couple years. I think he's gotten better each of the last couple years. He had a great rookie year. He didn't play as many games last year, but he played more efficient football. He took a step in the right direction. I think he's in the midst of being able to do that going into year three. I don't always think that's reflected in the stats. You’d say as a rookie, he had better stats but he played better as a sophomore. I think that was reflected in some of the efficiency metrics that we look at. I'm not sure of some of the stuff that's out there, but I thought he played really good, clean football in both phases."
"Davante is a special player. His resume speaks for itself. He’s not limited in any way that you can use him and we’re very excited about adding him. Really the other four receivers that we have we feel really good about. I think top to bottom it's a really deep group that I have a ton of trust in every single one of those guys."
"Our top two guys are Davante and Puka when you look at it. [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell is a really good football player. I think [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington is continuing to show more and more confidence. I have a ton of trust in him to play all over the formation. [Wide Receiver] [Konata Mumpfield] ‘Mump’ is a really mature rookie. [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith is one of those guys that as soon as you want to bet against him, he'll just prove you wrong. He can do so many things for our football team. I love this receiving group. We have to do a good job of putting them in good spots to have successful outcomes and that'll be a big focal point for us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE