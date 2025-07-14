The Greatness of Rams HC Sean McVay is Undeniable
The Los Angeles Rams have a strong culture that has been built over nearly the last decade.
Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press recently ranked every head coach in the National Football League. He ranked Rams Head Coach Sean McVay as the fourth-best head coach in the NFL.
"After leading the young, rebuilding Rams to 10 wins and a playoff appearance in 2023, McVay guided Los Angeles to an NFC West title and a playoff win over 14-win Minnesota," Maaddi said.
"The Rams were 13 yards away from scoring a go-ahead touchdown against Philadelphia in the divisional round before a sack and an incomplete pass ended their season. McVay has six double-digit win seasons in eight years and has won and lost a Super Bowl. He received two second-place votes, two-thirds, and one fourth."
Earlier this offseason, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford detailed his relationship with McVay, which has grown over the years. Stafford and McVay have accomplished things together that they did not accomplish before teaming up together. They are one of the best HC-QB duos in the league.
"I don't know if it's vacillated much. I think the biggest thing for us is we've always had open and honest conversations, which is great. Some of those conversations are easier to have than others, but he and I are on a great page. I love going to work with him. I’m excited to get to work with him through the offseason and into the season," Stafford said.
"As you are around people, get to know people and become closer with them, that comes with time and experience. We're getting that every single day. The more we talk to each other, and the more that we're around each other, we understand each other better. That's been a positive for us. Like I said, I'm excited to get to work with him for another year at least, and I just think the world of him as a human being and as a coach.”
The Rams need the best from their best. McVay and Stafford must start the season ready to go, as they are sure to get their opponent's best shot this upcoming season.
