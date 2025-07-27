Rams' Davante Adams Talks Relationship With Puka Nacua
The only person who had any concerns about Davante Adams' fit within the Rams was Davante Adams. Sean McVay loves him, Matthew Stafford talks with him outside the facility constantly, the wide receiver room has the utmost respect for him, and the fans adore him, all before he has had an opportunity to play a single snap.
However, there is no bigger fan of Adams' work than his partner in crime, Puka Nacua. Nacua, already one of the best receivers in the NFL, has not stopped complementing Adams, asking him to lead the receiver room so he's able to learn from the best.
Nacua even joked that he would run his routes as fast as he could so he could watch Adams practice. Adams, who answered questions after Saturday's practice, was asked about Nacua approaching him to lead.
“I laughed at it at first because he was saying it almost like he'd been wanting to say it for a long time but he didn't really know how to say that," stated Adams. "He was obviously trying to honor me, trying to honor him in making sure he didn't feel like I was trying to step on his toes or anything, trying to bump him into number two in the line. It's not important to me what number I am in the line."
"So, I just try to get out there and we talk through a lot of stuff and then I try to demonstrate it. It helps a little bit for me to go first and him not have to run a slant, catch the ball, and then peek at me while I'm going to do it. It makes sense and I love to lead every drill, just having the most experience. There’s a lot to say about the different ways that I do things so it can help.”
Adams has been a teacher for the entire receiver corps, but Nacua, especially, has preached about Adams' lessons, particularly on leverage. Adams spoke on their interactions.
“I'm not a walking wise man where I'm just trying to drop little trinkets on him all day but it's more whenever it comes up. You are watching something on tape and they run a route maybe they didn't love or they didn't understand how to get open versus a certain coverage. Me having seen a lot of doubles and different brackets and different things. I've had to look at coverages differently than other people and kind of take a deeper dive."
"That part is actually like some of the most enjoyable parts of this thing for me, the cerebral game. So, me being able to talk through all this stuff with him. It's always something every day, multiple times a day, but it's hard to kind of think about it on the spot.”
Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. No beef, no drama. Just two men trying to be the best football players they can be.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE