Three Players Whose Play Could Positively Impact the Rams' Trajectory
The Los Angeles Rams are set to commence their 2025 training camp and while morale is high, expectations are through the roof for a squad that has the mindset of Super Bowl or bust.
Three players will play pivotal roles to the success of the team. Here's why.
1. Davante Adams
Probably the most obvious inclusion on this list, Adams is believed to be the key between success and total failure. Adams was not only brought in to replace a diminished Cooper Kupp, he was brought in to erase the plagues of the post-Super Bowl Rams.
One of the biggest plagues is a slow early-season start. In 2022, they suffered and never recovered. In 2023, they suffered and rallied behind Kyren Williams to make the playoffs. In 2024, they suffered and rallied behind Puka Nacua to win the NFC West.
And what happens? The Rams suffer and lose steam towards the end of the postseason, allowing them to lose heartbreaking playoff games. How do you counter that?
An intelligent receiver that at any moment is able to Moss a defensive back with extreme prejustice to win a ballgame.
We know what to expect from Matthew Stafford, from Williams, from Nacua. Adams is the man brought in to be the difference so how much of a difference will he make?
2. Nate Landman
While I'm unable to comment on the status of the depth chart, rest assured the strength of the Rams' run defense lies within the linebacker room, but more specifically, Nate Landman.
The Rams have some young talent but Omar Speights needs a gladiator to flank him and Landman is that dude. Having played in Raheem Morris' system, Landman has experience running the defense, and it will be up to his, Speights, and Quentin Lake's communication to make sure the defense is on the same page.
Christian Rozeboom was the Achilles heel of the defense last year. It sucks to say, but it's true. He was bullied off the line of scrimmage, was slow dropping into coverage, and the opposition took advantage.
It's Landman's role as the veteran acquisition to improve that weakness. So will he?
3. Byron Young
We know what we're getting from Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner. It's Young that will be the difference maker. He's going to get the advantageous matchups, be able to play off Turner, and attack with support.
Teams aren't doubling Young. They can't or they expose themselves to the rest of the defense. So they're gonna trust their left tackle to take him on. They're gonna run at him. So when it's time to roll out and Young has the best lane to the ball carrier or quarterback, is he going to make the play? Will he make the critical tackle?
If he does, just give the Rams the Lombardi.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE