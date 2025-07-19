Rams' Matthew Stafford Not Considered an Elite Quarterback
As Matthew Stafford looks to hit strides in 2025 not seen since his Super Bowl-winning season of 2021, there is a lot of debate within the national media about what Stafford will bring to the Rams after an up-and-down 2024, a season that led to massive changes within the organization this offseason.
According to a recent ranking of quarterbacks by Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, Stafford was ranked as the sixth-best quarterback in the NFL, behind the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Jayden Daniels.
That ranking puts him outside Verderame's top tier. Verderame listed those five quarterback as "the elites" while Stafford, along with quarterbacks ranked seventh through 14th, including Trevor Lawrence and Drake Maye, are considered to be on the same tier titled "class of very good."
"Stafford threw for only 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, but those figures could rise with talent galore around him," wrote Verderame.
"In 2024, Stafford was limited by the absence of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, who missed 11 games between them, including Weeks 3-6 when both were inactive. This autumn, Stafford should have Nacua alongside newcomer Davante Adams, who, despite being 32 years old, posted his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season while splitting time between the Jets and Raiders last year."
"With coach Sean McVay calling the plays and star running back Kyren Williams keeping defenses honest after a pair of 1,000-yard seasons, Stafford should have time and ample weaponry to find."
While it's fair to ask questions of Stafford, based on what I've seen so far, Stafford will be considered a top-five quarterback, if not top three, after this season.
Stafford has gone toe-to-toe with the best passers in football over the past two seasons, despite dealing with multiple injuries/ suspensions to Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson, Tyler Higbee, and Rob Havenstein.
The Rams have a refined offense in place with the players to make things happen. In my opinion, there is no question that Stafford will eclipse 4000 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025, and if he hits that level of production, there's no question where he ranks amongst his fellow passers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another story about Matthew Stafford and the Rams!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE