Why the Rams Can’t Be Counted Out
Sean McVay is now 3 - 0 in London as the Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 35 - 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Puka Nacua didn't even hop on the plane as he's still recovering from an injury he sustained against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Rams offense didn't skip a beat without their top playmaker.
Matthew Stafford put together another MVP-type performance, tying a career-high five passing touchdowns thrown by him in a single game. He diagnosed the Jaguars' defense perfectly and dissected them with pinpoint precision in the end zone, leading to their statement win.
What We Learned
FOX Sports compiled a list of the biggest lessons learned from week 7 of the NFL, and one of those lessons was how deadly the Rams' offense remains despite dealing with a crucial injury to their do-it-all receiver.
"We know what Davante Adams is (and has been) in the NFL, so it’s not like Matthew Stafford is devoid of high-end talent at the offensive skill positions without Puka Nacua, who missed the game due to an ankle sprain. But we saw just how deep the Rams are in terms of how many playmakers they can depend on in Sunday’s blowout victory of the Jaguars".
Three of Stafford's five passing touchdowns were caught by Davante Adams, and leading up to the game, there were questions surrounding whether or not he could seamlessly transition into that number one slot after Nacua went down with an injury.
Not only did Adams put those concerns to bed, but he did so without demanding the ball on every play to be effective. Stafford was dishing the ball out to all of his receiving options, which shows that from now on, this offense will be a lot more spread out and less reliant on one player to carry the majority of the offensive load.
With Stafford being forced to spread the ball out more, their rookies were involved more often as a result. Both Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson caught their first career touchdowns, and if they can continue to get more reps, the Rams offense will reach a new gear, as well as set itself up for the future.
The Rams get to enjoy their bye week after such a dominant win, one where they can continue to work on their offense and hone it to its full potential.
