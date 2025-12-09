Breaking Down Davante Adams' Week 14 Performance

Davante Adams has been one of the best free-agent acquisitions the Los Angeles Rams could've asked for. When Puka Nacua went down with his injury, Adams stepped up and became their number one option and excelled in that role.

Against the Arizona Cardinals , he was only able to notch four catches and 29 yards, despite being targeted six times. He didn't catch a touchdown, which broke a six-week streak of at least one touchdown pass being caught by the veteran receiver. The Detroit Lions are next on their schedule, and if they want to win, their second-best offensive weapon has to have another stellar performance.

Missed Opportunities

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford and Adams are usually automatic in the red zone, with Adams being the top wide receiver in the NFL in terms of touchdowns. The slants he runs and double moves he puts on defenders give him just enough space for Stafford to throw the ball, and he does so with pinpoint accuracy. Adams was given two chances in the red zone early in the first quarter, and Stafford couldn't reach him on either attempt.

The first pass was led out of the endzone, though Adams still caught it and put his feet down out of bounds. In the second attempt, Adams beat his man off the line of scrimmage, but the ball was thrown with too much air behind it, and it sailed out of bounds. These miscues resulted in the Rams having to settle for three, and Adams would get no more targets in the red zone after this.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking at the film, it wasn't Adams' fault that he couldn't cash in on these opportunities, as both balls could've been thrown better by Stafford. In hindsight, none of these plays mattered as they blew out the Cardinals anyway, but these are mistakes that need to be ironed out if they're serious about making a Super Bowl run. Adams didn't need to have a big game, as Nacua had 167 yards on just seven catches.

I would say Adams and Stafford need to work on their timing, but their connection on the field has been evident. This was just an instance where they couldn't get in rhythm, but that shouldn't deter Stafford from giving him more opportunities in the red zone. They'll likely get another shot at pulling off their unstoppable play against the Lions, and Sean McVay has to hope they don't leave points on the board then.

