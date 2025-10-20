Three Encouraging Takeaways From Rams’ Dominant Win
Week 7 held a lot of importance for the standings in the NFC West, which meant that the Los Angeles Rams had to come out on top against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only did they come out on top, but they dismantled them in London in what is their most convincing win of the season yet.
The Jaguars had a top defense entering their game, and one that thrived on forcing turnovers. Matthew Stafford didn't throw an interception, and nobody fumbled the ball. What are some of the biggest takeaways from their big win?
Three Takeaways
Dominant Defense
The Rams' defense had one of its most impressive showings so far in 2025, against an offense that could've got it going if the Rams had allowed them to. However, they made sure to disrupt Trevor Lawrence's rhythm with constant pressure.
Seven total sacks from their defense, shared by six different players. The Rams were throwing different looks at Lawrence, and he couldn't handle it. Their secondary, which is their weakest unit and has gotten exposed in previous games, stepped up and stuck to the Jaguars' top two receiving options like glue.
The Rams' defense shut the door on the Jaguars' attempts to convert on 4th down four times, resulting in multiple turnovers on downs for them. They didn't force any turnovers on their own, but they consistently gave the ball back to their offense with good field position.
Their defense has bounced back in a major way after their embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, when they were down most of their starters. If they can continue to play defense at this level, who's beating them?
Offensive Barrage
Even if the Rams had less than 100 yards rushing and less than 200 yards through the air, they put up so many points and were pristine in the red zone. They didn't squander their defense's amazing performance and gained some new fans across the pond based on how dominant they looked offensively.
Sean McVay is now 3 - 0 when playing in London, and in this game, he proved that he can still have his explosive offense without his top playmaker. Stafford didn't give the Jaguars' defense a chance to pick the ball out of the air, working with what the defense gave him and leading multiple methodical drives, which resulted in points.
Davante Adams' three touchdown catches showed off his mastery in the red zone, despite his not having an impressive game statistically in terms of total yardage. His years of experience give him the knowledge needed to create just enough separation for him to catch the ball, which is lethal when paired with Stafford's precision once the field shortens in the red zone.
Outside of Adams' star performance, Stafford distributed the ball well to the rest of his receivers. One of the proposed trades for the Rams was to trade for Chig Okonkwo, a tight end from the Tennessee Titans, and in this game, the Rams used their tight ends a lot. With Nacua's timetable to return still unknown, perhaps their usage of tight ends continues to increase.
Much Needed Break
The Rams head into their week eight bye with a record of 5 - 2, and very much in contention to be the top team in the NFC West. They've been able to scrape by without any major injuries up to this point, but this week of rest will go a long way toward getting Nacua back healthy, as well as Beaux Limmer and Rob Havenstein.
The Rams have looked impressive to start 2025 and proven that they have what it takes to go on a deep playoff run with their reliable defense and high-flying offense. They now have to prove that they have the depth and durability to uphold this level of play throughout the rest of the regular season. Waiting for them after their bye week are the New Orleans Saints, which is a game they should absolutely win.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on these takeaways from the Rams' win over the Jaguars when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.