What The Rams Proved in Week 7
Against one of the best defenses in the NFL and without Puka Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams showed that they can get it done on any given week. Matthew Stafford tied a career-high five touchdowns thrown, with three of them going to Davante Adams.
The Rams' offense looked impressive, not to mention their defense and how impactful it was all game. However, did this game prove anything that we didn't know about the Rams? The box score was impressive, but the team's leading receiver was Colby Parkinson with 47 yards.
A Trade They Should Consider
Garrett Podell is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down one trade each of the top contenders in the NFL should make. For the Rams, he believes they should bolster their passing attack with Nacua gone and trade for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
"With Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua suffering an ankle injury in a Week 6 win against the Baltimore Ravens, it would be wise for Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead to bolster quarterback Matthew Stafford's receiving core", said Podell.
Adams proved that he's one of the best targets the Rams have in the red zone, but that wasn't something they didn't know about him. Even if Adams had three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he only had 35 yards on five receptions and eight targets.
"Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (11 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in six games this season) has become a forgotten man in the 1-5 Baltimore Ravens' offense, especially with Jackson sidelined. Snead should give the Ravens a call to see if they would be willing to exchange Bateman for a pick or two with their defense and offensive line in desperate need of a reboot".
If the Rams were to trade for another receiver, Rashod Bateman would give them an underrated playmaker who could have a similar role to Tutu Atwell in their offense. They'd only trade for another wide receiver if they believe that they need more firepower in the passing game, and based on their win against the Jaguars, I would argue they should consider it.
Stafford distributed the ball well amongst all his receivers, but adding one more weapon to his arsenal will make it even easier for him at this time, since Nacua is unavailable.