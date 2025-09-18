Davante Adams Shares Thoughts on Early Journey with Rams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have put their week two victory behind them as they look for their first 3-0 start since Super Bowl LVI. In order to do that, they must defeat the Eagles in Philadelphia as McVay's side looks to launch their revenge tour after their postseason loss last season.
After practice, Davante Adams spoke to members of the media.
Watch Davante Adams Press Conference Below
On Monday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters after the Titans game.
Q: What have you noticed about Emmanuel Forbes and how he’s grown since last year?
“It’s a good question," stated McVay. "What you realize is this guy's grown physically and mentally. You're seeing him mature as a human being. I think what's cool is he's added some weight without losing the athleticism and the movement. You see why he had all the production he did in his college career. He’s got a great concept trigger and great ball skills. I think there are different opportunities that he can play where he’s direct vision on the receiver or he’s being able to play visual on the quarterback with some different things that we do coverage wise."
"I think just getting more and more comfortable with the ability to understand the intent of the calls, the different coverage contours, where some of his play ops [opportunities] are, what plays is he responsible for making? Then what are other ones where you say, ‘Hey man, that's an unbelievable job, but get back in the huddle and play the next snap.’ He’s just maturing and he's growing. I think he's earned the right to have a lot more confidence. I just love the rapport that he has with his teammates. It’s really cool to see the relationship that he and [Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs Coach] Aubrey [Pleasant] are developing."
"[There’s] a lot of trust that's allowed him to continue to grow. Him along with [Cornerback] Cobie Durant, I could say a lot of the same for. He’s playing really good football for us. I thought it was cool for [Cornerback] Darious [Williams] to step in and play the quality snaps that he did when Ahkello [Witherspoon] went out, like I mentioned earlier.”
