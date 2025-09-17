5 Questions Rams Defense Must Answer in Week 3
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' defense made its presence known in the NFL playoffs last season, as they dominated the Minnesota Vikings and made the Philadelphia Eagles look human for the first time in months.
With the Rams set to take their first trip to Philadelphia since their playoff loss, here are five questions the defense must ask of themselves.
1. Is Byron Young a superstar?
Young has been a revelation in year three as an expanded role has not only increased his influence on the defense, but it has also been wreaking havoc on offenses. From a player standpoint, we're talking about the NFL's second-highest rookie sack leader in 2023, only coming behind Kobie Turner, who had the benefit of playing off Aaron Donald.
Young's numbers did drop, but that's because the defense needed to learn how to play together and play without Donald, but in the big moments, Young shined. Now with three sacks in the first two games of the season, this is Young's platform to wake the NFL up, as Jared Verse did against this opponent last season.
2. Can the Rams' defensive line continue to endure adversity?
In the Eagles' playoff matchup last season, the Rams' defensive line lost Braden Fiske early and still set the team up to win. Against Tennessee, both Fiske and Verse saw fewer snaps, either due to injury or another health concern that pulled both men off the field, and yet, Tennessee scored less than 20 points.
The defensive line is all about playing together, and it's them against the world. However, this is a powerful opponent. Can they handle the pressure again?
3. Is Nate Landman truly the difference on defense?
Last year, the Achilles heel on defense was Christian Rozeboom. No offense to him, he just wasn't the right fit for what Chris Shula needed. With that being said, Landman has been the perfect fit so far, but this is the Eagles, and this is Saquon Barkley. Will Landman make the game-winning play again?
4. How will Emmanuel Forbes respond in his return to the NFC East?
Forbes' tenure with the Washington Commanders was awful, with many pointing out his matchups against A.J. Brown as a clear indication he's a first-round bust. Turns out first-round talents need proper coaching and environments because once Forbes was removed from the Commanders and given a fresh start in Los Angeles, he's become the golden ticket for the Rams' secondary.
As Forbes rewrites his story, what will be written about his return to Philadelphia? Forbes did not play in the Rams' postseason last year.
5. How do you stop Jalen Hurts?
Jalen Hurts is able to hurt defenses as a runner and passer. Which poison will the Rams choose to live with?
