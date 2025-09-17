Rams React Strongly to Eagles’ Tush Push
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Philadelphia Eagles this week, their defense will be subjected to the "tush push" play or a short yardage play that works as a modified QB sneak.
In recent years, the play has come under controversy over the legality of the play as well as the safety impacts, and after last week, where the Eagles violated several fundamental rules of football during their usage of said play, the Rams have made their opinions about the play known.
Sean McVay
McVay, who has continuously questioned the legality of the play, often pointing to the NFL's language on the use of leverage, updated his opinion on Monday.
“Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you're understanding, how is it officiated? How can we coach it? I did see some of those things last night and that'll obviously be a big talking point because they're such a damn good team and it's such a successful play for them," stated McVay.
"Those are conversations with the league office, but I'm sure they'll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”
Davante Adams
Adams recently spoke to Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams where the star wide receiver made his thoughts clear.
"I mean, this is horrible timing, and I already know people going to hate me for speaking on it, but I used to be kind of more impartial, and I know we got them this week, so it's gonna be interesting playing them after this but I think if you're gonna use it like a QB sneak, like a true QB sneak, and be onsides and all of that, we're not jumping early," stated Adams. "I don't know how often that's happened. I did see Chris Jones making a comment in his presser about it. And then, you know, at first I thought he was just upset and then I saw some of the replays, and they actually were leaving before the ball was snapped."
"So I just asked at this point if they, if they're going to allow it to be run, then at least police it and make sure guys aren't getting off the ball because they're so efficient with it that they already do such a good job that you got to at least make it fair. You can't have the guards and tackles taking off, spearing down like that early before guys get a chance to get off the ball. Otherwise, you'll never be able to stop it."
