Rams Injury Report: Team Enters Sunday's Contest With Four Questions
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report for the week.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams will enter the game with four players listed as questionable and they are Davante Adams, Rob Havenstein, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee. No player has been ruled out yet.
Did Not Participate
Higbee (Hip), Puka Nacua (Rest) and Alaric Jackson (Rest) didn't practice Friday.
Limited
Davante Adams (Hamstring), Rob Havenstein (Ankle), and Colby Parkinson (Shoulder) were limited on Friday.
Full
Steve Avila, Braden Fiske, Kamren Kinchens, and Steve Avila were full gos. This indicates Avila will play for the first time since the season opener.
McVay on Friday
“As far as injuries are concerned for today, [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein and [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams didn't participate yesterday," stated McVay. "They'll be limited today. They'll be questionable. I feel good about them being able to go. These guys are veterans that have accumulated a lot of experience."
"I’m looking forward to them doing what we project and we feel good about being ready to roll on Sunday. [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] will be full. [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich will be full. [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be limited, but he'll be in good shape. Guys that will have veteran rest days will be [Tight End Tyler] Higbee. [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] has gotten a big workload so we'll rest him today but he'll be in good shape. [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson], the consistent thing that we've talked about. He's done an amazing job. Other than that, we should be good.”
McVay on Higbee
“He got through practice and ended up having just a little bit of soreness. He's good. It checked out. Everything feels good. We’ve been giving him Fridays off. Last week was a little bit of an exception for some tactical reasons. He’ll be good.”
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have ruled Matt Goncalves out with a toe injury along with Kenny Moore (Achilles) and Alec Pierce (Concussion) All three players did not practice this week.
DeForest Buckner is questionable. He's dealing with a back injury and missed practice on Friday, but that was a designated rest day. Anthony Gould was ruled questionable with an illness. He was limited.
The rest of the Colts did practice.
Limited
Samson Ebukam was limited with a rest day.
