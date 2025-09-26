The Rams Have the NFL's Next Great Running Back Tandem
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, after over a year of waiting, have finally made the decision to get both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum involved in the rushing attack. Last season, Williams was the bell cow but now that both players are seeing action, Williams has slowly returned to his All-Pro form, while Corum has given the Rams a boost, constantly turning the corner.
Against the Eagles
Williams had 20 carries for 94 yards as Corum had eight carries for 53 yards against the vaunted Eagles defense. Rams' Mike LaFleur went into the duo helping bring the running game to life.
“I think it's what you just said, it's come to life, right? Just getting into the flow of the game, particularly for Corum, but even for Kyren to be able to come back and take a breather," stated LaFleur. "I know if you ask him, and that's why Kyren is who he is, he could go a hundred plays every single day if we asked him to, and he probably could and would.
"Just being able to balance those guys out. 60 minutes is a long game for the three and a half hours that you play that window, on top of a 17-game season. Being able to balance those guys, however it unfolds at the end of the game, it is what it is, but we'll always evaluate that and it was a good one, two punch last week.”
The 65:35 Split
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the 65:35 split for snaps between Williams and Corum. Williams is bound to get more due to his abilities as a blocker and receiver, but Rams OC Mike LaFleur went into further detail on how the Rams will attempt to manage both.
“It'll always be a challenge, but the good part is you trust both of them," stated LaFleur. "When someone goes to the bench, he's going to be back out there at some point and hopefully even hungrier to keep doing what he's doing within the framework of what we're asking him to do. It’s a good problem to have. I'm glad we have this problem, if you want to call it a problem. It's not a problem amongst us. It's just, hey, there's one ball for a lot of really good football players.”
My Take
If there were ever a time to expand the Rams' rushing attack, it's right now. Not only will the rushing attack open up the pass, both players have the selflessness and hunger to drive a team towards a championship.
This will keep Stafford safe, limit third-and-long situations, and provide a framework for a shift in offensive strategy in critical moments. Williams and Corum remind me a lot of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, just in a different way. However, the impact is as clear as day.
