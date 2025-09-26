Rams Top Brass Continue to Praise Colts Defensive Stars
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to take on an impressive Indianapolis Colts defense littered with stars. On Thursday, Rams offensive coordinator took time out of his schedule to address two of those starts, DeForest Buckner and Camryn Bynum, sharing his thoughts on the duo.
DeForest Buckner
LaFleur and Buckner go back to their time in San Francisco. Since being traded by the 49ers, Buckner has continued to be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.
“He's still a stud," stated LaFleur. I fortunately had a lot of really good years with him from 2017 to 2019. He’s a stud of a human more so than even a player, but still doing it at such a high level. Seems like he's been playing in this league forever."
"Then I looked at it and he's only 31. I hope for him he has as many more years as he wants playing at the level that he is. He's a force, he's huge. If he's not wrecking havoc in the backfield, he at least has his arms up. I'm sure he could touch the rim standing on his two feet, 10 feet tall. He's a problem. Our guys know that and it’ll be a great challenge and like we say every week we love those challenges.”
LaFleur and Buckner would reach Super Bowl LIV before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Camryn Bynum
Bynum has been all over the football field, making himself one of the most dangerous defensive backs in the NFL.
“He's just around the ball," stated LaFleur. "He’s always been that way, whether it be Minnesota or Indianapolis. You can just tell guys that instinctually just get it. They’re just at the ball. They're just making plays. You guys know who the players [are] around this league that I'm talking about. He's one of them. He’s a big part of their defense and what they're doing. This is a really good defense led by a really good coordinator. They play with a lot of pride and they play really hard. We’ve got our hands full. Whether it be [Camryn] Bynum or [Defensive Tackle] DeForest Buckner, they're all problems.”
Bynum played under former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell before signing with the Colts.
