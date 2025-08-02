Five Biggest 2025 Rams Training Camp Performers So Far
The Los Angeles Rams have had eight training camp practices so far, and while many members of the team have shown up and played well, these five players have been the most impressive.
1. Davante Adams
Adams is just different. I wish all fans were able to watch him up close because no man should be that tall, that fast, that athletic, and that dominant...especially at 32 years old. He has been the most consistent player on offense and his ability to produce regardless of who is throwing the ball has defined his impact to the team.
The offense is different with him on the field. There's really no other way to put it. If the Rams need to go to the air to win critical games, the ball is going to Adams.
2. Nate Landman
Landman has been a stud on defense. There really isn't much more to report on him besides what has already been said so I'll just say this. What Zack Baun did for the Philadelphia Eagles last season is what Landman will do for the Rams this year. While I don't know if Landman will become an All-Pro, he's more than competent enough to lead this defense to the Lombardi with the ability to induce a game-changing turnover at any moment.
3. Poona Ford
Ford has been a double-team defeating, stout force on the inside, who has allowed the Rams to rotate fresh interior defensive linemen consistently, giving defensive coordinator Chris Shula the depth needed to attack the line of scrimmage in a variety of ways.
Ford has improved after his big year with the Chargers and has been an underrated pass rusher for majority of his career.
4. Jared Verse
From what I've seen so far, the NFL does not know what is coming for them if Jared Verse is able to stay healthy. He has been a man on a mission who has had to contain his straight up anger as he's only been able to hit his teammates.
There is a monster underneath Verse's smile and trash-talking. It's actually as if the talking allows him to decompress, because with the gridiron going silent before the pads start cracking, it's a moment of solitude before Verse wrecks absolute havoc across the line of scrimmage.
5. Konata Mumpfield
Mumpfield has been on a roll and it's clear that the entire NFL overlooked his skills. He's playing like a WR2 trying to become a WR1 with poise, intensity, and a clear attention to detail.
