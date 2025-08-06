Davante Adams: The Star of Rams-Cowboys Joint Practice
If there was any clear fact from the joint practice between the Rams and Cowboys, it's that if there were any concerns about Davante Adams, those concerns are unfounded, and that Adams is officially back.
One of the best receivers of his generation, Adams was a superstar in Green Bay. Upon his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, while he continued to dominate on the field and in statistics, the lack of overall team success, and the rise of players like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, allowed Adams to drop in the opinion of who is the best receiver in football.
His stint with the Jets did nothing to improve that image, but on Tuesday in Oxnard, California. With the Dallas Cowboys and their ridiculous following, Adams put on a show, dicing up every coverage Dallas threw at him, making catch after catch to the point the Cowboys coaches were melting down in frustration.
To be fair, maybe they just yell daily, but trust me, they were not happy. Sean McVay was smiling and running around like both a general that just turned the tide of the war and a schoolboy who just found out the cafeteria was bringing in pizza for lunch.
Adams was the quintessential player that America fell in love with. He was strong, fast, cunning, and just relentless. He did not back down and it was an energy that was infectious.
Adams was whooping the Cowboys so badly, he opened up the offense for everyone else with Puka Nacua also making plays while Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell feasted on the underneath.
There is one fact so clear, it would be a crime not to say it. Regardless of quarterback, unless it's jo-schmo off the street, and even then, if Adams is on the field, running at full health, the Rams are not out of any ballgame.
He's kind of like a planet, as the defensive secondary is forced to orbit him. So what does Jimmy Garoppolo start doing? He reverted back to his Patriots days, distributing the ball like a point guard, and thus, the offense was wheeling and dealing.
Davante Adams is back. He's here, and in just one afternoon of work, he just put the entire NFL on notice.
