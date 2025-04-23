Will Havenstein’s Successor Be Waiting for the Rams at 26?
Make no mistake, the Rams are counting on Rob Havenstein as a significant pillar in any success they enjoy this season. And if both Havenstein and Matthew Stafford are in their final seasons with the organization, the team’s Super Bowl window is closing rapidly.
Havenstein, who confirmed he underwent two shoulder surgeries since the Rams’ playoff loss at Philadelphia, told reporters this week he’ll be limited at OTAs but the timeline has him ready for training camp in July.
Nonetheless, because Havenstein is entering the last year of his contract, some analysts are predicting the Rams will take a tackle with their first-round choice at 26 overall. One of those is Los Angeles Times beat writer Gary Klein, who sees Oregon tackle Josh Conerly landing with the Rams.
“Yes, potential Matthew Stafford successors are still on the board,” Klein said in the paper’s annual mock draft featuring beat writers from all 32 teams. “But if general manager Les Snead does not trade back for a second-round pick and perhaps more, the Rams could tab Conerly as the eventual replacement for veteran Rob Havenstein.”
A 6-4, 313-pound prospect, Conerly started two seasons at Oregon, both years at left tackle. He began playing offensive line as a high school sophomore and has gradually improved each season. Draft expert Dane Brugler sees Conerly as a fluid tackle with solid range to hold his own against NFC West edge rushers such as Nick Bosa, Josh Sweat and Uchenna Nwosu.
“Because of the underdeveloped parts of his game,” Brugler wrote in his annual draft preview, The Beast, “he will put himself in some compromised positions, especially against power rushers, but his recovery balance is exceptional.
“Overall, Conerly must continue refining his hands and core strength, but he is on the right trajectory and enters the NFL with a promising foundation based on athletic movements and body control. Currently a ‘bend, don’t break’ blocker, he has the talent to become a solid starter early in his NFL career.”
Early in his NFL career could be 2025 or 2026. If the Rams take him at No. 26 – or even take him in the second round if Snead trades back – he’d add instant insurance for the team’s five established starters, including Havenstein.
Should injuries sideline Havenstein or left tackle Alaric Jackson, the Rams would have Conerly ready. If Havenstein leaves in free agency, Conerly would be there next season.
