Rams Await As 49ers Wrestle With Annual Holdout Threat
It has been a while since the San Francisco 49ers have entered training camp without a player threatening to hold out.
While the Rams' only worry is with Terrance Ferguson, who remains unsigned as all second-round picks are unified in their desire for a fully guaranteed contract, the 49ers got a surprise from receiver Jauan Jennings on Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jennings either wants a new deal or a trade as the 49ers are less than two weeks away from training camp.
"49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources," wrote Schefter. "49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year."
Jennings has every reason to hold out. The 49ers have not been shy about giving players massive extensions, he was the best receiver on the team last season, he's grossly underpaid for his production, he has leverage, and he's entering a contract year.
So the question becomes, will the 49ers continue their usual formula of a player holding out and then paying him?
In 2024, both Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams held out. The 49ers shelled out over $200 million to retain them.
In 2023, Nick Bosa held out for 44 days before signing an NFL record five-year, $170 million contract extension, including $122.5 million guaranteed, the biggest defensive contract in football history.
In 2022, Deebo Samuel threatened the 49ers to trade him. They gave him three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.
In 2020, Raheem Mostert demanded a trade, the 49ers restructured his deal.
So when will the 49ers say the buck stops here?
If the 49ers do not extend Jennings, he's going to hold out and demand a trade. With Aiyuk's health remaining an unknown, is that a route the 49ers want to take?
If they do, they'll have Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffery on big money along with Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir. So how will the 49ers afford to pay anyone else?
It's a tough decision that not matter what the 49ers do, the Rams are able to sit comfortably and watch knowing one of the biggest threats to the NFC West is either about to drain the 49ers of financial resources or won't be a member of the team.
