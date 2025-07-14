Rams Rival's Star Demands New Contract or Trade
Known nightmare for defensive secondaries Jauan Jennings of the San Francisco 49ers is done getting paid below market rate and wants a new deal that financially fits the level of production he's projected to bring in as he enters the final year of a two-year extension.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jennings either wants a new deal or a trade as the 49ers are less than two weeks away from training camp.
"49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources," wrote Schefter. "49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year."
While the 49ers are loaded in terms of cap space this year, they currently project to have under $10 million available in cap space next season, placing a tremendous amount of doubt on whether the 49ers will be able to re-sign him.
Not only that, but just this week, Jennings was predicted to leave the franchise after this season, according to 49ers On SI's Jose Luis Sanchez III.
"Write it in Sharpie: 2025 is the last year Jauan Jennings is playing for the 49ers," wrote Sanchez III. "There’s just no way he is going to come back given his value, especially if he duplicates what he did last year in 2025."
"The 49ers cannot afford Jennings after this year, and free agency will only increase his cost. Just look at how much most of the 49ers’ departed free agents got this year."
"Jennings will be too much of a luxury for the 49ers to bring back, especially with Brock Purdy’s contract kicking in and what they gave to Brandon Aiyuk."
That timeline just got sped up. Jennings holds a bunch of leverage in this situation with Brandon Aiyuk's injury situation remaining murky at best and uncertainties about the availability of Demarcus Robinson after he pleaded no contest to a DUI charge he sustained while a member of the Rams.
Jennings was the only game changer on the field for the 49ers offensively in Super Bowl LVIII, throwing and catching a touchdown, something that may impact negotiations.
Regardless, Jennings is one step closer to no longer terrorizing SoFi Stadium.
