Rams Defensive Back Named Best Trade Asset
The Rams have a lot of decisions to make before the start of the NFL season and fine-tuning their roster is the number one priority for GM Les Snead and the front office.
One of the tools at their disposal is the option to execute a trade. Often used by teams in the Rams' position to acquire talent, the team could be saying goodbye to a solid contributor in 2024.
According to Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, Rams safety Kam Curl is the team's best tradeable asset.
"The Rams can’t afford to trot out the exact same personnel from a secondary that ranked 19th in PFF coverage grade in 2024." Wrote Locker. "With other burgeoning options at safety, some of the team’s veterans could be on the trade block."
"In his first season with the Rams, Curl registered a 63.7 PFF coverage grade and a 68.5 PFF run-defense grade. Yet, his PFF overall grade (68.4) trailed rookie (71.5). It will be tough to keep Kinchens off the field in 2025, and Curl has just one year left on his contract."
While Curl may be a tradeable asset, the Rams shouldn't consider moving him for one second. Kinchens works in coverage, Curl is much better playing in the box, and attacking the line of scrimmage.
Curl had a resurgent year after his time with the Commanders came to a poor end and it was clear that DC Chris Shula valued the different things Curl can do. Coverage skills aren't everything, even though Curl is decent in coverage.
The safety room already needs another player for depth so trading him away wouldn't make much sense, plus whatever the team gets in trade compensation likely won't replace the value he provides for the team or what the team is likely to get in compensatory value.
Curl made several game-changing plays last season, helping Shula redesign defending the Hail Mary. He's a nightmare to defend when he blitzes, a sure-fire tackler and a player who is a good safety. Rotation and health are everything, especially as the season takes its toll on the body so there's no reason to trade Curl away.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE