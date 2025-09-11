Rams Share Perspective On Elite Stafford to Adams Throw
When the Rams took on the Houston Texans, the Matthew Stafford-Davante Adams connection wasn't what many expected. While the duo did pair up for several big plays, the Texans schemed Adams out of the game, opening things up for Puka Nacua to dominate.
However, on those select occasions, when Adams had his shot to make a move, Stafford hit Adams on a sideline pass that defined the term impossible to defend. On Wednesday, both Stafford and Adams shared their perspectives on the play.
Stafford's Perspective
“That was a good one," stated Stafford. "It was a good shot and a good catch. We’ve had a couple of those chances out here, but not a million of them. I know he is really good at that kind of stuff from playing against him and watching him do it and tormenting my team back in the day [laughter]. I know he’s got that. I’ve played a long time."
"He's played a long time. I understand that that's an opportunity. [Texans Cornerback Derek] Stingley is a really good corner. The safety was over the top, so I didn't feel like there was opportunity to throw it down the field. He made a great play. As far as playing and first game action with him, it was awesome. It was just fun for me to be back out there with the guys, to be honest with you. I imagine that our experience together will continue to grow and we'll continue to get better and better.”
Adams Perspective
“My quarterback made that play," stated Adams. "Holding the line is different key things that come in my position there, but I think everything that made that play was the timing and accuracy of that ball. You look at it on tape, I don't know if you guys watch the actual film of the game, but sometimes when you're watching the TV copy, you can't really see when the ball is thrown and where I am and where my head is."
"I was still driving and digging, running, trying to win over the top and then I peak and [Texans’ Cornerback] Derek] Stingley couldn't really do anything about. It doesn't matter who the defender is in certain situations when you execute on offense the right way. It was a great ball and I just had to hold off late and make sure I got my feet down. Matthew did the brunt of the work there.”
