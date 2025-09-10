Rams' Matthew Stafford Turns Page to Week 2
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to action on Wednesday after having Tuesday off as they prepare for their week two trip to Nashville, as they take on the Tennessee Titans. The Rams, who currently sit at 1-0, are taking on a Titans team that lost a heartbreaker in Denver with first overall pick Cam Ward repeatedly making throw after throw to no avail.
Before practice, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters.
On Monday, Sean McVay held a virtual press conference where he again answered questions regarding his team's week one win over the Houston Texans.
Q: Could you talk about how Alaric Jackson played against the Texans and whether you were expecting him to play every snap?
“Yeah, I did go into the game expecting him to play every snap, but holy geez you do not take for granted how impressive it is what he did against that caliber of defense, against the caliber of players that he was matched up with throughout, some of the stressful downs that we put him in. For him to really have a week's worth of practice… he's put his pads on twice and then he played in the game. He got one unpadded practice and then he’s gotten some walkthrough work."
"It’s an incredible testament to him. We just gave him a game ball that was well earned and well deserved. I think he'd be the first to tell you… I thought it was incredible. You don't want to take away from what an amazing job he did. I think the encouraging thing is he'll be the first to tell you, ‘I'm excited about where I can improve as I continue to really get my feet wet and get more experience playing.’ I was really pleased with Alaric [Jackson]. We did expect him to play the whole game, but it certainly isn't taken for granted.”
Q: Could you talk about Byron Young’s development into becoming a versatile player?
“I thought he was great," stated McVay. "He was another game ball guy. I thought the way he pursued to the football, I thought the way that, even in some different coverages that he had to drop, I thought some of the two-man games, some of the movement, his ability to pursue, his ability to be able to strain through on the play that he got the sack, it was awesome."
"He and both [Outside Linebacker] [Jared] Verse collapsing the pocket, but he made his presence felt. He had a great energy about himself. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio has done such a great job with that group as a whole, but ‘BY’ being able to accumulate the experience that he's accumulated in his first couple years going into year three, I thought that was a great start for him to be able to make a big impact yesterday.”
