Do Rams Deserve Their Spot in April Power Rankings?
The Los Angeles Rams took one right on the chin last season as they were one game away from participating in the NFC Championship. After the departure of wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the addition of Davante Adams, the Rams' offense should be strong once again going into the new campaign.
Climbing back to the top of the NFC West division after a poor start showcased the talents that head coach Sean McVay can bring out of his players. The return of quarterback Matthew Stafford should also favor the franchise well as their winning window could be creaking closed day by day.
That being said, USA Today released a way too early power rankings for the 2025 season in the month of April. Jarret Bailey, the creator of the rankings, gave the Rams a Top 10 ranking. Scratch that; Bailey gave them a Top Five ranking.
Below is what Bailey had to say to back his claim behind the Rams' ranking:
"The Rams were mere plays away from heading to the NFC Championship Game, and likely the Super Bowl. Adding Davante Adams makes their offense that much more dangerous. Adding pieces to the defense in the draft needs to be the top priority," Bailey wrote.
Granted, as previously stated, the Rams did not lose much this offseason and only added to their success. The addition of Adams allows Stafford not to lean so heavily on youngster Puka Nauca. Yet, the combination of the two could be the reason defenses fear the Rams franchise going into the new campaign.
Last season, a new young core of defensive players, such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner, just to name a few, showed up in big ways when the team needed them the most. At the end of 2024's regular season, the Rams averaged their opponents to 22.7 points. Room for improvement, but a strong baseline.
If Los Angeles can continue to draft well and add to the future plans without having to spend loads of money, it should set them up nicely for when veterans on the roster today are long gone. After all, the Rams are the team to beat for the NFC West this season.
