The Biggest Question Surrounding the Rams' Defense
The Los Angeles Rams have made several moves to improve their roster on both sides of the ball this offseason. Although their offensive moves will garner most of the attention, the Rams must also prioritize their defense this summer. They have made solid moves but could use a few more.
The Pro Football Network analyzed each team's most pressing question on the defensive side of the ball heading into next season. PFN believes the Rams' biggest question on defense is whether they plan to add more cornerbacks to the roster this offseason or stick with what they have.
"The Los Angeles Rams were a middling pass rush during the regular season but flashed their potential during their two playoff games. After ranking 17th in pressure rate and 18th in sack rate in the regular season, the Rams exploded for 16 sacks in the postseason, the most in a two-game span in NFL playoff history," PFN said.
"While Los Angeles won’t average eight sacks a game next season, the overall pass rush numbers should improve with a promising cadre of young pass rushers led by Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young. However, the pass rush would be aided by stronger coverage on the back end. On targets to wide receivers, the Rams ranked 24th in yards per attempt (8.4) and 28th in touchdowns allowed (20)."
PFN noted that the Rams appear poised to enter next season with the same secondary as last season. However, that may or may not be a good thing, as the Rams' current cornerbacks struggled at times last season in certain situations.
"As of now, the Rams are running it back in the secondary. Each of Los Angeles’ top seven defensive backs in snaps played from 2024 is back on this year’s roster, with no notable additions to supplement the group. Adding to the position in the draft would be helpful with perimeter cornerbacks Darious Williams (8.6) and Ahkello Witherspoon (8.5), both producing below-average marks in yards per target allowed in 2024," PFN said.
The Rams have had a productive offseason so far. However, adding to their defense would solidify things for Los Angeles.
