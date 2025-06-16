REPORT: D.J. Humphries Rejected 49ers Before Signing With Rams
New Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle wasn't supposed to be a free agent when the Rams signed him. In fact, he should be a member of the San Francisco 49ers as his agency announced that both sides reached an agreement back in April.
That's the same agency that announced Humphries confirmed signing with the Rams, indicating there wasn't a mistake; Humphries simply didn't sign the contract.
"Back in April, the 49ers thought they had a deal done with offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, but the former first-round pick never signed his contract," wrote CBS Sports' John Breech. "Humphries is now headed to Los Angeles after agreeing to a deal with the Rams on Thursday, according to his agency. The Rams were in the market for an offensive tackle because one of their key starters from last year (Alaric Jackson) is dealing with blood clots, which could potentially cause him to miss time in 2025, according to NFL Media."
The 49ers have a recent history of free agent signings that either never were completed or failed spectacularly. Eric Kendricks was almost a 49er before signing with the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL offseason.
That move resulted in the 49ers signing De'Vondre Campbell, a player who walked out on the team in the middle of the 49ers' game against the Rams in Santa Clara. The Rams won that game 12-6, eliminating the 49ers from playoff contention.
Dre Greenlaw, despite the 49ers outbidding the Denver Broncos, signed with a new team instead of retaining their linebacker.
Obviously, this is a few cases, but when you look at how players have entered negotiations or have departed their organizations, whether it's the Rams or 49ers, there are two completely different narratives.
Negotiations with the 49ers fall through, players get disrespected, or leave on not the best terms. Such as in the case of Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, and others. Even look at Davante Adams.
Back in April, Adams spoke to The Athletics Mike Silver about what happened between his representation and the 49ers.
"I was entertaining the Niners," Adams said, "but they were like, 'We're paying wholesale. We ain't paying retail.' I didn't talk to them, but that's what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, 'OK, well, I'm not a wholesale-type dude.'"
If Humphries and Adams enjoy their time with the Rams, that's another tool Sean McVay will have to outbid the Rams' biggest rival for free agents.
