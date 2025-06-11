How Advice from a Legendary Coach Has Impacted the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most well-respected head coaches in the league. Sean McVay has had plenty of success since taking over in Los Angeles, and many think the Rams are Super Bowl contenders this upcoming season.
For the Rams to reach their potential, they will need their defense to continue playing well. The unit is led by Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula, who helped get the most out of a young but talented Rams defense last season. He looks to do so again this upcoming season as well.
Shula is the grandson of legendary head coach Don Shula. The elder Shula led the Miami Dolphins to the only undefeated season in National Football League history. Chris Shula shared some of the memories he has with his grandfather and how his grandfather's career has impacted his.
"Definitely. It’s a lot of the stuff you hear stories about almost every single day, especially coaching in the NFL. It’s one of my favorite parts— playing a road game, someone grabbing you and saying, ‘Hey, you know I coached against your grandpa,’ or ‘I worked for your grandpa,’ or things like that. He was a grandfather to me," Shula said.
"Obviously, a ton of interaction—not necessarily while he was coaching. When he was coaching the Dolphins and retired, I was living in Cincinnati still. So obviously not as much. Then we moved to South Florida, and he was living in Miami. So, I obviously got pretty close with him, and he’s the best guy.
"My uncle and my dad always kind of said about him, ‘Hey, you could set your watch on where he was going to be on a certain day.’ You knew exactly... he was so disciplined, you knew exactly what he was going to be doing every single day. I tried to model myself [after him]."
Shula noted one piece of coaching advice that his grandfather gave him that has helped him so far in his career.
"Yeah—trust and get smart players and let them go play. That’s always the thing: give them a good game plan and get out of the way. That’s what we try to do," Shula said.
