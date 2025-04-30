Rams’ Seventh-Rounder Seemed Destined for Organization
Konata Mumpfield slept in his shoulder pads when he was 4 years old, dreaming of Troy Polamalu. Safe to say, the Rams’ seventh-round draft pick loves football.
“It’s been embedded in me since I was young,” Mumpfield told Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I come from a football family background. My dad played football. My grandfather was athletic. My brothers played football and basketball, and my sister played softball. My mother loved football, and her family loved football. Growing up, I always had that love. Once I got to high school, it felt like I was meant to play football.”
It felt like Mumpfield was meant to play for the Rams after they drafted the Pitt wide receiver with the 242nd overall pick. Ray Farmer, the team’s senior personnel advisor and former Browns GM, played against Mumpfield’s dad in college – when Farmer was at Duke and the elder Mumpfield, Ceeprian, was at North Carolina State – and has known the wideout since he was in middle school.
“We just continued to grow a bond throughout,” said Mumpfield, a four-year starter combined at Akron and Pitt. “I've been talking to him throughout my whole college career and even when I was in high school. He was just giving me advice, helping me along the way and things like that. Just letting me know just to continue to work hard regardless of how things look and the situations. He's just always been there, someone to help for sure.”
And if the connection to Farmer wasn’t enough, Mumpfield got plenty of time with Aaron Donald at Pitt.
“He used to work out there all the time in the summer when he would come back to Pittsburgh,” Mumpfield said. “He's in there tossing up crazy weight. I know you've seen the video not too long ago. He was coming there and doing those things. It is definitely just amazing seeing greatness in the building every time that he comes. It’s motivation just to continue to keep working.”
Mumpfield was the only wide receiver the Rams drafted, one of just six players Les Snead and Sean McVay acquired over the weekend. Including Mumpfield, McVay said the Rams got everything they wanted and needed in the big-picture perspective of their well-established roster.
“We really said in an ideal scenario,” McVay explained at the draft’s conclusion, “defensively we're able to address the front and continue to add to that both inside and outside. Be able to add an inside linebacker and then let's add to the depth on our offensive skill.
“We were able to add a receiver, tight end and running back. You add an edge player, you add an interior player and then to be able to add the inside linebacker, that's a really good scenario. It's six players that we have a lot of appreciation for. You're not reaching. That was part of the reason why we were able to do some of the things that we did.”
Make sure you follow along with us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.