BREAKING: Insider Says Rams Exploring Draft Day Trade Options
The 2025 NFL Draft is here and Les Snead looks ready to make moves.
Currently holding the 26th overall pick, Snead has explored options to trade down, even expressing a willingness to give up the 26th overall pick, exiting Thursday without a first round selection according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
“Among the teams that have explored moves down late in the first round, into second round—Broncos, Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Lions, Chiefs and Eagles.” Wrote Breer. “If someone is looking to come up for a QB from the top of 2, they'll be able to find a trade partner.”
If the Rams were to move out of the first round, it would mark the eighth year in Sean McVay’s nine seasons as head coach that the team did not make a first round pick.
At this point it appears that these discussions are exploratory but once the draft starts and the draft board starts to reveal itself, the Rams may start to receive calls from teams desperate to add premier talent.
The Rams are notorious for successfully selecting non first round picks who have gone on to put in All-Pro level performances so it makes sense why they would be open to trading down.
The Rams may also pick up draft selection for the 2026 and 2027 NFL Draft. If so, they may use to selections to execute midseason acquisitions.
Both Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller were traded for by the Rams during the regular season with both men helping the team win Super Bowl LVI.
The Rams do not have a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, using it to trade up in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft to select NFL rookie sack leader Braden Fiske.
It is my opinion that the Eagles, Raiders, and, Chiefs three teams that make sense to trade up with the Rams.
The Chiefs and the Eagles own picks 31 & 32 respectively, have a history of trading up in the draft and are competitive enough to prioritize quality over quantity.
The Raiders may need another offensive weapon to supplement Pete Carroll’s and Chip Kelly’s offense.
