2025 NFL Draft: This Position Named Crucial Need for Rams
Last season, the Los Angeles Rams continued to show that their offesne is the strongest part of their game. Having future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford manning the offense is definitely reason for that, alongside the masterful mind that is head coach Sean McVay.
Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams are likely leaning towards adding more protection to Stafford, or adding more pieces to the defense. Last season, the young Rams defenders showed out for the teammates down the line, becoming a force to be reckoned with when they made their way into the playoffs.
That being said, the Rams could easily add more pieces to the defense in the form of a cornerback. In fact, according to CBS Sports's Josh Edwards, the Rams were listed as a franchise that could take a big swing in the cornerback category to push the defense in the right direction.
"Los Angeles has been judicious in building out talent and depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Since trading away Jalen Ramsey, there has been minimal investment in the secondary. A year ago, the Rams signed veterans Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams, but those moves had varying levels of success. A 32-year-old Williams returns as the leader of that unit. Aside from safety Kamren Kinchens, the team has not used a top-100 overall pick on the secondary since safety Taylor Rapp in 2019," Edwards wrote.
As Edwards stated, Williams is a strong veteran presence in the locker room when it comes to the cornerback position. This is a guy who has once defended 19 passes in one season, as he's totaled 69 passes defended in his career.
Cobie Durant is also a player that has shown he can be reliable in those types of situations. Last season in Los Angeles, Durant had eight passes defended and was ranked the second best cornerback in the pass rush, according to PFF.com.
While the need to add more to the room is there, the overall outlook doesn't scream desperately in need of help. Several cornerbacks would fit well into the defensive gameplan for the Rams going into the new season, so long as key contributors from last season carry that success into the new year.
