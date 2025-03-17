Rams Need A Healthy Darious Williams in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams defense last season was highly revolved around the young stars finding their groove as the season rolled on. After a poor start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Rams were able to turn it around to secure the NFC West division title, but just fell short of the NFC Championship Game.
Although the young Rams such as Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, just to name a few, get the majority of the attention from last season. But one defensive player that picked up right where he left off coming off the injured reserve to start the year, was cornerback Darious Williams.
Williams started the season on the injured list due to a re-aggravated hamstring injury, an injury that would take four games for him to recover. When Williams was out, the Rams won just one game in his absence, before he made his season debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week five.
The longtime Ram however did not let his injury hold him back. In 12 games played, Williams recorded 45 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, had seven passes defended and brought in one interception. In back-to-back seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and 2023, Williams played in 17 games and recorded 53 total tackles; fans can only imagine how many total tackles he would have had if he was there to start the season.
In the past, Williams has set a career high 71 total tackles with the Rams in 14 games played in the 2021 season. If Williams can return to that form, as he goes into his age 32 year old season, the Rams defense could easily see themselves ranked within the Top 10 in the National Football League.
Williams will see an increase to his base salary in 2025, as he will compete in the second year of the three-year deal he and the Rams organization agreed to ahead of the 2024 season.
Believe it or not, the Rams defense ranked 26th in the NFL in average offensive yards allowed per game, but saw that ranking jump up to 17th when it came to average points allowed per game (22.7). The Rams will need to have their defensive line stronger than last season, especially if they want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the campaign.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.