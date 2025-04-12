A Trade the Los Angeles Rams Should Consider
The Los Angeles Rams' defense ranked near the bottom of the league in passing touchdowns allowed and in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed. Los Angeles finished in the middle of the pack in interceptions on the season.
The Rams' defense allowed more first downs through the air than over half of the National Football League this season. The Rams' defense improved in some areas over the season, but despite the team's success, the Rams' pass defense struggled for most of the season,
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently released his list of one player each team should consider trading this offseason. Vacchiano picked defensive back Kamren Curl as arguably one of the Rams' top trade pieces this offseason. The Rams could replace Curl via the NFL Draft.
Considering the moves the Rams have made this offseason, few ideas are off the table for Les Snead and the Rams' front office. They have already shown they will leave no stone unturned when improving the roster this offseason.
"The Rams' pass defense wasn't good last season and their secondary was a big reason why. Curl clearly didn't have the impact many expected he'd have when he came over from Washington. But the Rams got Curl cheap, signing him to a surprisingly low two-year, $9 million deal, which makes him very tradeable," Vacchiano said.
"He's also still only 26 years old, so there could be someone who believes he can recapture the ability he showed with the Commanders. Maybe there's a better defensive fit out there, and the Rams can get a Day 3 pick back in return."
The Rams have had arguably the most productive offseason of any team in the league. Their playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might spark another Rams playoff run, but a deeper one next season. Time will tell if the Rams will execute more trades, but their options are open.
Los Angeles is determined to assemble one of the best rosters in the league. However, that sometimes requires making tough decisions. It is debatable how difficult it would be for the Rams to trade Curl, but the Rams must consider anything and everything this offseason.
