3 SEC Interior Offensive Line Prospects That Fit Rams' Needs
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have glaring issues on their offensive line that will likely need to be addressed this offseason.
The Situation
Against the Eagles, both Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer were called into emergency action and it wasn't pretty. Both players had the lowest grades by PFF, the film isn't pretty and the Rams' passing offense has to modify itself to keep Stafford protected.
On top of that, both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson have either had to exit multiple games early or miss games. It's only been three weeks. Plus, Coleman Shelton is on a two-year deal so there's no guarantee he'll be back next season, and even if he is, he's a free agent in 2027. With all that being said, here are three top interior offensive linemen from the SEC that I believe the Rams should keep tabs on.
Connor Lew, Auburn
Why was Jarquez Hunter such a prolific running back? Because he had Connor Lew leading the way. The Auburn center is a dominant run blocker who is agile enough to pull or set up traps while having the strength to bully linemen off the line of scrimmage.
He advances to the second level with efficient ease and allowed only one sack last season.
He's 6' 3", 300 punds, just turned 20 in August and was a First-team All-SEC Freshman selection in 2023.
Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Brailsford is an older, seasoned veteran who helped Washington win the Joe Moore Award for the nation's best offensive line in 2023 before following his head coach to Alabama. Brailsford is SEC tested with a ridiculously fast first step.
He's versatile but a trained center, a team captain, and my personal favorite interior offensive linemen. He has a tremendous feel for the game, is able to read pass rushers and place himself in a position to counter them. This is an All-Pro center.
Jake Slaughter, Florida
Slaughter is a physical monster. 6'4 and 308 pounds, the 2024 First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC defines the picture of the sports car next to a trailer home. He is the Ferrari within the mess that is the Florida Gators program.
Perhaps that's the worst part because Slaughter is not the only Bentley in the building but for some reason, the program doesn't operate at an efficient level. Despite all that, Slaughter does with power and technique, keeping his quarterback upright at all times.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE