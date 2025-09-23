Puka Nacua’s Historic Start and the Triple Crown Pursuit
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Puka Nacua is doing it again. After breaking the rookie records for single-season receptions and receiving yards in 2023, Nacua is leading all receivers in those categories in 2025.
The Rams' star wide receiver is a man on the verge of greatness. A $100 million extension looming in the offseason and with his post-football career figured out, Nacua has been playing with a fierceness and freedom as he takes charge in the Cooper Kupp role.
And if Nacua is able to score more touchdowns through the air while keeping his current statistical pace, he will join Kupp and Elroy Hirsch as the third Rams pass catcher to win the Triple Crown.
The Triple Crown
The Triple Crown of receiving is one of the most coveted career accolades in football. Many Hall of Fame wide receivers have gone their entire illustrious career without winning the crown once, with there being only five winners in the Super Bowl era.
Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr., Cooper Kupp, and Ja'Marr Chase (in 2024) are the only men to wear the crown since the merger.
How Nacua Could Win
Do the exact thing you're doing and stay healthy. Nacua is already the second-highest targeted pass catcher in the NFL, just behind Chris Olave, so he'll get his opportunities, and the Cooper Kupp role naturally induces targets. It's the position that the success of the McVay offense is built on.
There's also a deep trust between Matthew Stafford and Nacua that has given Stafford the confidence to target Nacua repeatedly, especially in fourth-quarter situations.
The yards and receptions shouldn't be an issue, considering everything stated but the touchdowns might be an issue since Nacua has zero through the air, while Amon Ra St. Brown, Tre Tucker, and Rome Odunze lead the NFL with four.
Nacua in the red zone
The main target in the red zone has been Davante Adams and for good reason. Sticky hands, great length, great jump, big frame and target area, crisp route runner with veteran intuition and explosive movements. Why wouldn't Adams be the main target?
However, Adams and Stafford have failed to connect on the level they've needed to in the red zone. Whatever the issue is for the lack of execution, the lack remains and the team needs points. Perhaps it is time for McVay to turn towards Stafford's trusted target?
While we have to see what happens, Puka Nacua is in position to win the Crown in his third NFL season. Incredible.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE