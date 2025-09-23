Ram Digest

Puka Nacua’s Historic Start and the Triple Crown Pursuit

The Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver has been on a tear through three games so far

Brock Vierra

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Puka Nacua is doing it again. After breaking the rookie records for single-season receptions and receiving yards in 2023, Nacua is leading all receivers in those categories in 2025.

The Rams' star wide receiver is a man on the verge of greatness. A $100 million extension looming in the offseason and with his post-football career figured out, Nacua has been playing with a fierceness and freedom as he takes charge in the Cooper Kupp role.

And if Nacua is able to score more touchdowns through the air while keeping his current statistical pace, he will join Kupp and Elroy Hirsch as the third Rams pass catcher to win the Triple Crown.

The Triple Crown

The Triple Crown of receiving is one of the most coveted career accolades in football. Many Hall of Fame wide receivers have gone their entire illustrious career without winning the crown once, with there being only five winners in the Super Bowl era.

Cooper Kupp,
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) carries the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr., Cooper Kupp, and Ja'Marr Chase (in 2024) are the only men to wear the crown since the merger.

How Nacua Could Win

Do the exact thing you're doing and stay healthy. Nacua is already the second-highest targeted pass catcher in the NFL, just behind Chris Olave, so he'll get his opportunities, and the Cooper Kupp role naturally induces targets. It's the position that the success of the McVay offense is built on.

Puka Nacua
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There's also a deep trust between Matthew Stafford and Nacua that has given Stafford the confidence to target Nacua repeatedly, especially in fourth-quarter situations.

The yards and receptions shouldn't be an issue, considering everything stated but the touchdowns might be an issue since Nacua has zero through the air, while Amon Ra St. Brown, Tre Tucker, and Rome Odunze lead the NFL with four.

Nacua in the red zone

The main target in the red zone has been Davante Adams and for good reason. Sticky hands, great length, great jump, big frame and target area, crisp route runner with veteran intuition and explosive movements. Why wouldn't Adams be the main target?

Davante Adams
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, Adams and Stafford have failed to connect on the level they've needed to in the red zone. Whatever the issue is for the lack of execution, the lack remains and the team needs points. Perhaps it is time for McVay to turn towards Stafford's trusted target?

While we have to see what happens, Puka Nacua is in position to win the Crown in his third NFL season. Incredible.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.