Rams Reveal Plans For Running Back Room
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' rushing attack was on display last Sunday. With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum hitting high marks, I wanted to know more about what's going on with the room and Sean McVay provided answers on Monday.
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum
Throughout the week, Sean McVay established a 65:35 split for carries between Williams and Corum, but has always maintained the split was a goal and the numbers could change with the flow of the game. I asked McVay if he was happy with his current target or would he look to adjust the numbers moving forward.
“Yesterday it got a little off," stated McVay. "That's what we're hunting up, but I thought both those guys did an excellent job. I think it ended up being like 50 and 16. That was a little different. Blake got banged up a little bit on one of those returns so that cost him some snaps that he would've had otherwise on offense, but I thought both those guys did a great job.”
Williams played 50 total snaps, recording 20 carries for 94 yards. Corum played 16 snaps, recording 8 carries for 53 yards. Out of Williams' 30 snaps where he didn't run the ball, he turned into a receiver 18 times and was a pass blocker ten times.
Jarquez Hunter
I also asked McVay about Jarquez Hunter. Hunter, who the Rams traded up for, has yet to record a single carry this season. I asked about Hunter's development and the plan for him moving forward.
“He's doing good," stated McVay. "He's doing really well. [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] does an excellent job. I feel really good about what I've seen from [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] and [Running Back] Blake [Corum] each of the last couple weeks."
"At some point we're going to need him, but those two guys are going to be the ones that we'll continue to lean on in the running game. Jarquez will continue to try to make his presence felt on special teams. Then at some point, we're going to need him and he has to keep developing and that's exactly what he's doing in the background and he's getting better as well.”
