The Rams' Top Five Draft Needs Entering 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams aren't ready to start preparing for the draft but with the NFL's annual selection process on the horizon, here's the team's top five needs entering next season.

1. Stafford's Successor

While nothing about Matthew Stafford 's play or behavior indicates 2025 is his last season, he also made it clear before the season that he would retire before the 2028 Summer Olympics. With only one more year left on his contract, with that depending on how Stafford and the Rams approach the numbers, the Rams could need a new QB1 within 18 months.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

I'm not sure the Rams are going to draft a quarterback, especially not in this draft but you never know how things shake out. While I still have yet to shut the door on Jimmy Garoppolo taking over, I think the Rams will go with a veteran.

With all that being said, whatever the Rams want to do, they need to confirm it in this draft because those two first-round picks that they own will be used to draft a successor or draft the playmakers that will prop up the deficiencies of the successor. Beware of doing both because that rarely works out.

2. Outside Cornerback

Ahkello Witherspoon is out of contract and Darious Williams' time in Los Angeles seems numbered due to the amount of money they could save on his deal. Cobie Durant remains a candidate to be re-signed but he could also leave this offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With only Emmanuel Forbes left at outside corner, the Rams must consider this position a priority in the draft.

3. Wide Receiver

Makai Lemon. That's all I really want to say. The USC superstar is built for the Rams.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Putting that aside, the point is simple. Davante Adams is also likely to retire within the next few years, and with Puka Nacua set to earn a nine-figure extension, the Rams won't have much more cash to dedicate to pass catchers. So draft them.

4. Center/ Interior Offensive Lineman

Beaux Limmer doesn't appear to be the future of the position, Justin Dedich has a clear ceiling, and Coleman Shelton only has another year left on his deal. On top of that, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are out of contract after next season.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images | Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

Warren McClendon has earned the right tackle job. If the offensive line gets addressed, it needs to happen on the inside.

5. Coverage Linebacker

Omar Speights is great but coverage isn't his strong suit and Nate Landman can get put in tough spots at times. A phenomenal way to change that is to get them to attack while a coverage linebacker gives the depth needed to complete a defense.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Omar Speights (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Literally, a bigger Jaylen McCollough would complete the defense.

