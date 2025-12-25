Rams Get Jolly Injury News on Christmas Eve

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams made various moves that have set up their defense for a magical run to end the season.

The Defensive Secondary

The Rams are about to see an influx of help in their defensive secondary, especially at the slot corner position as both Quentin Lake and Roger McCreary are expected back in the coming weeks. McCreary, who hasn't played since suffering a groin injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late November, is set to return to practice with the team opening his 21-day window. The Rams intend for McCreary to play this week against Atlanta. They opened up a roster spot on Tuesday by waiving Chris Smith II.

Quentin Lake, the Rams' defensive captain and typical slot corner is also set to return, with his window likely to open next week. Rams head coach Sean McVay stated Lake could play in the regular season-finale, which would put him ahead of schedule. If not, Lake is expected back for the Rams' first playoff game and that is the worst-case scenario. Long story short, Lake will be back for the postseason.

Adams and Dotson

McVay did not give any further updates on Kevin Dotson or Davante Adams besides stating both players are making good progress.

McVay on Monday

“They're making good progress," stated McVay. "I'm not going to make any game status updates, but they're both making good progress. ‘K-Dot’ [ Kevin Dotson ] got his ankle pretty good. It'll be hard for him to make it this week. Davante is making really good progress with his hamstring and we'll see what that looks like as the week progresses.”

We'll likely know more on Saturday regarding the two.

How This Affects the Rams

In regard to Adams and Dotson, the lack of clarity with their returns means that the situation continues to fluctuate with Puka Nacua expected to see the Lions' share of targets while Justin Dedich will likely fill in for Dotson. The Rams could use Beaux Limmer instead of Dedich, but it's doubtful. If Dotson is inactive, expect Limmer to be active.

McCreary's return in crucial from a depth perspective. The Rams will not have to rotate their outside corners inside, while Josh Wallace and Jaylen McCollough will be able to play their natural positions while fresh. If he's also active, Derion Kendrick will be able to play more in coverage as McCreary is a better blitzer while Kendrick has a natural feel for an incoming pass.

Most importantly, these returns will give Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant the freedom to design various coverages, now that he has the numbers to execute, which will put the pen back into defensive coordinator Chris Shula's hands so he can scheme up various pre-snap looks and pass-rushing concepts.

The Practice Squad

After releasing DB Alex Johnson from the practice squad on Tuesday, the Rams re-signed Johnson to the practice squad on Wednesday. After the Rams released Johnson, kicker Joshua Karty was signed to the Arizona Cardinals' roster.

